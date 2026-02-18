Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase Energy” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) the Company overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 25D (the“25D Credit”); and (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated its financial and operational prospects. The Complaint also alleges that on October 28, 2025, the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing that it expected elevated channel inventory to result in lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025, and that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively impact revenues for the first quarter of 2026. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell more than 15%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Enphase should contact the Firm prior to the April 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

