Rejuva Launches As Europe's Integrated Warehouse And Industrial Space Solutions Provider

MENAFN - GetNews) New brand brings together specialist services for warehouse and industrial facility management under a single point of contact

Rejuva today announces its official launch as a pan-European provider of integrated warehouse and industrial space solutions. Operating under the domain rejuva, the company offers facility managers, asset managers, and warehouse operators across Europe a single point of contact for services spanning warehouse fit-out and racking systems, LED lighting, logistics consulting, and industrial safety solutions, among others.

Rejuva was created to address a clear gap in the market: industrial facility managers routinely coordinate with five, ten, or more separate contractors to keep their operations running efficiently. Rejuva consolidates those needs, offering a single contract, a single project manager, and full accountability from first consultation through to project completion.

“Industrial facility management is complex enough without having to juggle multiple suppliers for every project. Rejuva exists to simplify that process. We bring together the expertise and the network to handle everything a warehouse or industrial facility needs. One call, one team, one outcome.”

Rafael Cosquiere, Marketing Director, Rejuva

A comprehensive service portfolio for industrial facilities

Rejuva's offering covers the full lifecycle of an industrial space, including:

Turn-key warehouse solutions, warehouse fit-out, warehouse relocation, mezzanine installation, warehouse consulting, LED lighting solutions, logistics consulting, material handling solutions, industrial racking systems, line marking, forklift wheel cleaning systems, industrial air purification, and industrial protections and safety elements.

Each service is delivered by specialists with proven experience in their respective field. Rejuva's role is to coordinate, manage, and guarantee results - so clients do not need to.

Pan-European coverage, local expertise

Rejuva operates across Europe through a carefully selected network of certified partners, enabling the company to deliver projects in multiple countries without compromising on quality or accountability. This model allows clients to work with a single, trusted partner regardless of where their facilities are located.

The company's launch phase focuses on English-speaking and Northern European markets, with further European expansion and multilingual content planned for subsequent phases.

Built on partnership, expertise, network, and trust

Rejuva's four core values define how the company operates: genuine partnership with clients, deep expertise in every service offered, an extensive European network, and an unconditional commitment to delivering on time and on budget. No surprises, just results.

About Rejuva

Rejuva is a European provider of integrated solutions for warehouse and industrial facility management. The company works with facility managers, asset managers, and warehouse operators to plan, coordinate, and deliver improvement projects across their sites, covering everything from fit-out and racking to lighting, safety, and logistics. Rejuva operates through a trusted network of specialist partners across Europe, acting as a single point of contact and accountability for clients at every stage of a project. Visit Rejuva to find out more.

Media contact

Rafael Cosquiere, Marketing Director

...

rejuva