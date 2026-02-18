Louisville Founder Launches Clario, An AI-Powered Budgeting App Built For Real Financial Conversations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- JCTechnology LLC today announced the launch of Clario, an AI-native personal finance app available on the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Built entirely by a solo Louisville-based developer, Clario lets users have natural, conversational interactions about their money - asking questions like“Can I afford a vacation this summer?” or“Where am I overspending?” and receiving intelligent, personalized answers in return.

Unlike traditional budgeting apps that rely on spreadsheets and rigid category trackers, Clario is built around a conversational AI experience powered by Anthropic's Claude AI. The result is a budgeting assistant that feels less like a finance tool and more like having a knowledgeable friend who understands your financial situation.

“I wanted to build something that actually helps people understand their money, not just log it,” said Josh C., founder and CEO of JCTechnology LLC.“Most budgeting apps tell you what happened after the fact. Clario lets you ask questions and think ahead.”

Since launching in late 2025, Clario has attracted paying subscribers and continues to grow through word of mouth and targeted digital campaigns. The app is available now on the App Store for iOS 18.0+, iPadOS 18.0+, and macOS 15.0+ (Apple Silicon). New users can try Clario Premium free for the first month, after which a subscription is available for $9.99/month.

About JCTechnology LLC

JCTechnology LLC is a Louisville, Kentucky-based software company focused on building intelligent, user-first mobile applications. Clario is its flagship product.

Download Clario:

