Saia And Joe Gibbs Racing Continue Partnership For 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is excited to announce the continuation of its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. As part of the partnership, Saia will serve as a primary sponsor for Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE in seven races. The carrier will also serve as a sponsor for Christopher Bell and the No. 20 car in an additional race. The partnership builds on the strong alignment between Saia and JGR, rooted in performance and a shared commitment to excellence.

“Continuing our relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing allows us to build on the momentum we've created together,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu.“Their focus on execution and teamwork closely mirrors how we serve our customers daily. Through this partnership, we elevate brand awareness of Saia's nationwide LTL direct coverage - reinforcing our reach, reliability, and commitment to performance on a national level.”

The first race for Saia as the primary sponsor will be Feb. 22 at EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway. The other races will be at Circuit of the Americas (March 1), Talladega Superspeedway (April 26), Sonoma Raceway (June 28), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 4).

Saia provides a full suite of transportation solutions including less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. Through its nationwide footprint of 213 terminals, Saia supports customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with reliable, high-performance service.

Since its founding in 1992, JGR has evolved into a NASCAR powerhouse, amassing five Cup Series championships and over 400 national series victories. Ty Gibbs has quickly risen through NASCAR, winning the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and 2022 Xfinity Series (now known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) championships, before debuting full-time in the Cup Series in 2023. Driving the No. 54 Toyota, he earned Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and followed that with a strong 2024 season highlighted by eight top five finishes and his first playoff appearance. In 2025, he added to his résumé by winning the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge at Indianapolis, earning a $1 million prize.

“We're excited to have Saia back with us for 2026. In our sport, performance and execution make the difference, and Saia operates with that same focus every day," said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of JGR. "Having partners like Saia committed to pushing the standard higher gives our team even more confidence as we compete for victories this season."

