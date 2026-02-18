Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flickr Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter


2026-02-18 04:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flickr (“Flickr”), a photo-sharing platform,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Flickr related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Flickr's network via an email service provider and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) including individuals' names in combination with:

  • Email Address
  • IP Address
  • General Location
  • Flickr Username and Account Type
  • Activity on Flickr

If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....

