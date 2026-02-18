Applied Epic Only Insurance Software Ranked On G2 2026 Top 100 Best Software List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applied Systems earns 52nd spot alongside other AI leaders

Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced Applied Epic, the most widely used agency management system, has been included in G2's 2026 Best Software List. Applied Epic, ranked 52nd on the list, is the only insurance technology ranked in the Top 100. This recognition follows a year of sustained customer-driven success on G2, with Applied Epic earning multiple seasonal awards for relationship excellence, results delivered, ease of implementation, and continued market momentum.



Applied Epic is an AI-powered agency management system that connects and automates each stage of the insurance policy lifecycle and is backed by award-winning customer support and extensive cybersecurity protection. The platform integrates key workflows for sales and marketing, quoting and submissions, policy and plan issuance and management, financial management, and servicing so both front-office and back-office workflows are more efficient and intelligent – across both P&C and Benefits business. Native AI capabilities as a part of these workflows eliminate manual data entry, intelligently search the system and external data sources to surface relevant insights and complete discrete end-to-end workflows for challenging processes like commission reconciliation and upsell identification. Intelligence embedded in Applied Epic enables agencies to automate and orchestrate operations so staff can focus on the highest value and most profitable work.



Unlike generalized solutions, Applied's insurance-specific products are built to manage the unique needs, permissions and compliance considerations of insurance agencies and reduce reliance on multiple disparate systems by delivering an integrated suite of insurance solutions that cover the end-to-end policy lifecycle. This helps insurance agencies focus their precious resources on the most valuable work – building, retaining, and growing their client relationships and books of business.



“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2.“Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Applied Systems. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”



As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.



“Earning a place on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards list is an honor driven entirely by our customers,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems.“Their feedback fuels our innovation and strengthens our commitment to helping agencies grow, compete, and thrive in an increasingly complex marketplace.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.



About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 678-438-5093...