Vcuarts Qatar Dean Highlights Evolution Of Design Education In A Changing World

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Design students in Qatar are entering higher education with unprecedented awareness, global outlook, and a keen sense of cultural responsibility, according to Amir Berbic, the dean of Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts (VCUarts) in Qatar.

In a recent interview, he detailed how the profile of today's design students has evolved, as well as the challenges and responsibilities facing creative education in a rapidly changing world.

“Today's students come in far more aware of the world around them,” Berbic said.“Many have already been making, sharing, and responding to work online, so they arrive with a sense that their ideas can reach outside their own circle, have impact and matter.”

“In Qatar, we also see students who are very conscious of place,” he added.“They're thinking about how global conversations intersect with local culture, and they want their work to be meaningful both here in Qatar but also in a more diverse international context.”

The dean stressed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and new technologies has added pressure to creative education.

“There is real pressure to focus on tools and speed rather than thinking and intention,” Berbic stated.“Technology will keep changing, but creative education cannot become a race to keep up with the latest platform.”

“Our role is to help students ask better questions, understand context, and make thoughtful choices,” he said.“AI can be powerful, but creativity requires critical judgement and human intention for it to be meaningful.”

About balancing artistic freedom with the demand for employability in design education, Berbic said that artistic freedom at VCUarts Qatar is not seen as a trade-off with employability.

Encouraging independence, adaptability, and confidence, he noted that the school nurtures the very qualities employers value.

At the same time, students are guided in professional expectations, learning to work with clients, collaborate across disciplines, and communicate their ideas effectively.

The approach aims not to constrain creativity, but to equip students to carry their unique voices into successful professional careers.

Berbic highlighted the institution's role in shaping cultural identity.

“We are part of the cultural ecosystem, not separate from it,” he stressed.“That means creating space for dialogue, experimentation, and reflection, and taking seriously the role design and art play in shaping how a society sees itself.”

“In Qatar, that responsibility includes engaging with the nation's heritage, with the roots and the heart of the country, while also allowing room for new interpretations and perspectives,” Berbic said.

Asked how the university encourages critical thinking in a region where global and local influences constantly intersect, the dean said:“Students at VCUarts Qatar are encouraged to engage with complexity and embrace ambiguity instead of rushing to simple solutions.”

“They are guided to conduct thorough research, challenge assumptions, and consider the cultural implications of their creative decisions,” he continued.

“Because our students move between local and global references every day, critical thinking becomes a practical skill, not an abstract one,” Berbic said.

“It's about learning how to navigate multiple perspectives with care and clarity and then translating that understanding into creative expression that is thoughtful, grounded, and intentional,” he added.

Addressing common misconceptions about creative careers, Berbic said creative careers are often seen as unstructured or lacking practical opportunities, but an education in the arts and design provides essential skills that are increasingly important across multiple sectors.

He added that the discipline, research, and problem-solving that underpin creative work build a strong, marketable skillset, equipping graduates with abilities that extend far beyond traditional creative industries and are highly sought after in today's job market.

About the kind of creative leaders Qatar need in the next decade, Berbic said:“Qatar needs leaders who are thoughtful, forward-looking yet grounded – people who understand context and responsibility as much as innovation.”

“Leaders who can work across cultures, listen carefully, and respond with integrity,” he added.“Creativity in the next decade will be about building meaningful, sustainable futures, problem solving and bridging gaps.”

