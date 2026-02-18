Protectt.Ai Launches New Version Of Its AI & Behaviour-Driven Mobile App Security Platform, Appprotectt, In Dubai - AETO...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Protectt, a global AI-native Mobile App Security and Fraud Control platform, today announced in Dubai the launch of the latest version of, its next-generation mobile application security solution featuring advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and AI-led behavioural monitoring.

Protectt works with leading banking, financial services, insurance, and digital-first enterprises to secure high-risk mobile applications against fraud, tampering, and emerging cyber threats. The latest release introduces enhanced runtime protection capabilities and intelligent, policy-driven controls designed to help organisations across the Middle East deliver secure, compliant, and resilient mobile app experiences.

As mobile applications continue to underpin digital banking, payments, insurance, and citizen services across the GCC, AppProtectt enables enterprises to strengthen trust, ensure regulatory alignment, and maintain application integrity across diverse device and network environments.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt, said:“As mobile apps become the primary interface between enterprises and customers, security must evolve beyond static controls. The latest version of AppProtectt combines behavioural intelligence, adaptive runtime protection, and deep visibility to help organisations across the Middle East stay ahead of modern cyber threats while meeting stringent compliance and trust requirements.”

Pushkar Singh, Country Head Middle East & Africa (MEA) region at Protectt, commented:“The enhanced capabilities align with our objective of addressing evolving threats and enabling enterprises in the GCC to meet regulatory mandates for secure Mobile app usage. This next generation version is a strong testament to Protectt's commitment to safeguarding financial transactions and protecting customer data in the region.”

Built for mobile-first enterprises, AppProtectt delivers multi-layered runtime protection that enables secure app operation across varied devices, networks, and user behaviours without compromising performance or user experience. Key advancements include intelligent device integrity protection and behaviour monitoring, strengthened network and app-level safeguards, and dynamic, policy-driven adaptive controls for both Android and iOS. These capabilities help enterprises detect anomalous behaviour, prevent misuse, and enforce contextual security policies without requiring code changes.

With increasing focus on application-level security and data protection across the GCC, including regulatory expectations from local regulatory authorities, AppProtectt supports organisations through seamless compliance alignment, low-code integration, AI-driven fraud detection, and comprehensive RASP capabilities, creating a resilient, self-defending mobile application environment.

Protectt is an industry leader in AI-Native Digital Security, providing specialized, next-generation solutions for mobile apps and AI systems. The company's innovative Mobile App Security Platform offers advanced Runtime Protection and Identity Management solutions to protect critical mobile apps against evolving cyber frauds and data leakage. Furthermore, its AI Security Platform provides comprehensive, best–in–class solutions offering AI Red Teaming, Model Scanner and Runtime Security.

