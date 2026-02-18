Adani Group Lines Up USD 100 Bn Investment In Renewable AI Data Centres By 2035

MENAFN - KNN India)Adani Group has announced plans to invest USD 100 billion by 2035 to develop renewable-energy-powered data centres designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads, marking one of India's largest private sector commitments to digital infrastructure.

The group said the initiative aims to create a sovereign energy and computing backbone to support India's expanding AI ecosystem.

Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Nations that integrate energy and computing capacity would define the next phase of technological growth."

USD 250 Billion AI Ecosystem Envisioned

According to the company, the USD 100 billion investment is expected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion in related investments across servers, sovereign cloud platforms, advanced electrical systems and supporting infrastructure. This could result in a projected USD 250 billion AI ecosystem.

The roadmap includes scaling AdaniConnex's national data centre capacity from 2 gigawatts (GW) to 5 GW across multiple campuses in India.

The platform is designed to integrate renewable energy generation, grid resilience and high-density AI computing infrastructure within a unified architecture.

Partnerships and Campus Expansion

The group is partnering with Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam.

Additional campuses are under development in Noida in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The group is also collaborating with Microsoft on projects in Hyderabad and Pune. Discussions are underway with other global technology firms for further AI campus development.

Renewable Backbone and Technology Features

The renewable energy supply will be anchored by Adani Green Energy's 30 GW Khavda project in Gujarat, of which more than 10 GW is currently operational.

Separately, the group has committed an additional USD 55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including large-scale battery energy storage systems.

The proposed data centres will incorporate advanced liquid cooling systems, high-efficiency power design and dedicated capacity for Indian large language models and national data initiatives to support data sovereignty.

A portion of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-technology innovators.

(KNN Bureau)

