Edita Trade & Distribution Partners With Shift EV To Electrify Distribution Fleet

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Edita Food Industries S.A.E. (EFID on the Egyptian Exchange) announced that its distribution arm, Edita Trade & Distribution (ETD), has entered a strategic partnership with Shift EV to introduce electric trucks into its nationwide fleet, marking a major step toward more sustainable logistics operations.

The initiative forms part of ETD's broader modernization strategy, aimed at optimizing fleet performance, strengthening its countrywide distribution platform, and reducing environmental impact.

ETD currently serves approximately 55,000 clients across Egypt, supported by a fleet of around 1,200 vehicles that collectively travel nearly 37 million kilometres annually. The company said the integration of electric trucks is expected to improve operational efficiency, cut fuel consumption, generate cost savings, and lower Edita's carbon footprint, while supporting Egypt's transition toward cleaner mobility solutions.

The move also aligns with ETD's expansion plans, as it scales its services to support Edita's growing product segments alongside third-party brands.

Shift EV brings technical expertise and experience in electrifying commercial fleets in Egypt, offering solutions that enable companies to convert and operate electric vehicles while delivering measurable operational and environmental benefits.

Commenting on the partnership, Alfred Younan, CEO of Edita Trade & Distribution, said:

“This partnership with Shift EV represents a natural evolution of our logistics platform as we continue to scale and modernize our operations. We are proud to partner with Shift EV as a 100% homegrown company with the capabilities and experience needed to electrify commercial fleets. This makes them an ideal partner as we integrate sustainable mobility solutions into our network.”

He added that ETD has built a strong reputation as a reliable and efficient distribution partner through its nationwide reach, diversified fleet, and expanding collaborations with third-party brands.

“The integration of electric vehicles enhances our operational efficiency and sustainability while strengthening our ability to support future growth,” Younan said.