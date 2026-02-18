403
EU Renews Zimbabwe Arms Embargo for One More Year
(MENAFN) The European Union has renewed its arms embargo on Zimbabwe for an additional year, keeping the weapons ban in place until Feb. 20, 2027, following a routine annual review of its long-standing sanctions regime against the southern African nation.
The Council of the European Union confirmed the decision in a statement Tuesday, noting that while the arms embargo would remain intact, all outstanding travel bans and asset freezes targeting individuals and entities had been lifted. The move comes on the heels of the 2025 removal of Zimbabwe Defense Industries — the last remaining entity on the bloc's restricted list.
"The EU remains constructively engaged with Zimbabwe and looks forward to deepening the bilateral relations across a broad range of areas of mutual interest, including on trade and investment," the Council said, adding that the effectiveness of the retained measures would continue to be monitored in light of any future developments.
The Council also noted the historical continuity of the measures, stating: "This decision replaced the legal framework for measures already in place since Feb. 18, 2002. The council decision and council regulation adopted today reflect the decision to maintain and extend the existing arms embargo in view of the situation in Zimbabwe."
The EU's punitive measures against Zimbabwe date back to February 2002, when the bloc first imposed sanctions in response to what it described as serious and systematic human rights violations, including political violence and a "reign of terror" that resulted in widespread deaths and forced displacements. Additional grievances at the time included the escalation of violence and intimidation directed at political opponents ahead of the 2002 presidential election, government-alleged infringements on freedoms of opinion, association, and peaceful assembly, and the expulsion of the head of the EU's own election observation mission in mid-February of that year.
A revised legal framework was subsequently adopted on Feb. 15, 2011, and has since been renewed and adjusted on multiple occasions to reflect evolving conditions on the ground.
