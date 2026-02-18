Honda Turns Dubai Autodrome Into CBR Performance Arena

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New CBR range showcased alongside Isle of Man TT icons John McGuinness MBE and Dean Harrison

Valentine's Day at Dubai Autodrome took on a distinctly high-octane edge as Honda Motor Co. Middle East & Africa transformed the National Circuit into a dedicated SuperSport playground, hosting its CBR Experience Day for customers, media and invited VIP guests.

The day began with guest registration followed by a short presentation on theandwith the“. Excitement and jubilation from the crowd erupted when Isle of Man TT legends John McGuinness MBE and Dean Harrison, walked into the auditorium who shared insights from the world's most demanding road race, followed by a Q&A.

The event was to focus on Honda CBR range, giving enthusiasts a close look at the brand's SuperSport machines and racing-derived technology. From subtle aerodynamic winglets, refined chassis engineering to advanced electronics that allow the machines to be set from a novice to a hardcore racer. The new SuperSport lineage on display reflects Honda's continued evolution of its iconic CBR family, shaped by decades of global racing success.

Track sessions formed the centrepiece of the experience, with riders taking to the circuit and, in a rare highlight, sharing the track with McGuinness and Harrison. The opportunity to ride alongside two Isle of Man TT champions brought genuine racing pedigree to Dubai Autodrome, elevating the CBR Experience Day beyond a traditional showcase.

As the on-track programme unfolded, families and guests gathered in the Honda Fun Zone, which quickly became a focal point of the event. Featuring a live DJ, interactive competitions, a bike simulator and relaxed dining areas, the family-friendly atmosphere ensured the experience extended beyond the circuit. Dinner was served while riders rotated through track sessions, allowing guests to socialise and explore Honda's wider performance display.

Alongside the SuperSport lineup, the event featured a curated showcase of Honda's broader mobility and performance portfolio, including the Honda Pilot, CR-V, and the new ZR-V, as well as iconic motorsport machinery such as Ayrton Senna's Formula One car and a unique V5 MotoGP RC211V race bike, reinforcing Honda's cross-category racing DNA.

The day concluded with an exclusive meet-and-greet session, where guests connected personally with McGuinness and Harrison before receiving signed posters as a commemorative send-off; a final touch that underscored the access and authenticity at the heart of the event.

Commenting on the occasion,, said:“CBR has always represented the heart of Honda's performance philosophy. Hosting this experience at Dubai Autodrome allows us to put our motorcycles where they belong, on track, while giving riders direct access to our latest CBR models and to two icons of the Isle of Man TT. It is about celebrating performance, heritage and the passion that connects people to Honda.”

The CBR Experience Day forms part of Honda Motor Co. Middle East & Africa's ongoing programme of initiatives across the region, aimed at strengthening ties with the riding community and showcasing Honda's performance credentials through immersive, real-world experiences.