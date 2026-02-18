Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
YouTube Platform Now Restored After Global Outage

2026-02-18 01:16:16
(MENAFN) YouTube confirmed Tuesday it had resolved a major global outage that temporarily crippled access to its platforms for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

The disruption struck earlier in the day, leaving users across multiple countries — including the United States — unable to load videos or access related services. At its peak, more than 320,000 users in the U.S. alone had flagged problems, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, which recorded a sharp spike in complaints globally.

TeamYouTube acknowledged the crisis in a public statement, saying: "We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now."

A subsequent update from the team revealed the root cause: "An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)."

The failure cascaded across YouTube's full ecosystem, simultaneously impacting its main platform, music streaming service, and children's app. Social media was quickly inundated with user reports of access failures spanning multiple regions, underscoring the scale of the breakdown.

Roughly two hours after the disruption began, TeamYouTube confirmed all services had returned to normal operations — offering relief to millions who rely on the platform daily.

