403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
YouTube Platform Now Restored After Global Outage
(MENAFN) YouTube confirmed Tuesday it had resolved a major global outage that temporarily crippled access to its platforms for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.
The disruption struck earlier in the day, leaving users across multiple countries — including the United States — unable to load videos or access related services. At its peak, more than 320,000 users in the U.S. alone had flagged problems, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, which recorded a sharp spike in complaints globally.
TeamYouTube acknowledged the crisis in a public statement, saying: "We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now."
A subsequent update from the team revealed the root cause: "An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)."
The failure cascaded across YouTube's full ecosystem, simultaneously impacting its main platform, music streaming service, and children's app. Social media was quickly inundated with user reports of access failures spanning multiple regions, underscoring the scale of the breakdown.
Roughly two hours after the disruption began, TeamYouTube confirmed all services had returned to normal operations — offering relief to millions who rely on the platform daily.
The disruption struck earlier in the day, leaving users across multiple countries — including the United States — unable to load videos or access related services. At its peak, more than 320,000 users in the U.S. alone had flagged problems, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, which recorded a sharp spike in complaints globally.
TeamYouTube acknowledged the crisis in a public statement, saying: "We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now."
A subsequent update from the team revealed the root cause: "An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)."
The failure cascaded across YouTube's full ecosystem, simultaneously impacting its main platform, music streaming service, and children's app. Social media was quickly inundated with user reports of access failures spanning multiple regions, underscoring the scale of the breakdown.
Roughly two hours after the disruption began, TeamYouTube confirmed all services had returned to normal operations — offering relief to millions who rely on the platform daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment