CamKey and FasterCapital Equitypilot Partnership

to Accelerate Offline Smart-Lock Rollout

DUBAI, UAE - 15th February 2026

CamKey and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through the Equitypilot program to accelerate CamKey's offline smart-lock system development and commercial rollout across hospitality and residential markets worldwide, with initial funding and program support to close a USD 300K raise.

Market opportunity & problem statement

The global smart lock market is forecast to exceed $8B by 2028 as hotels, short-term rentals and multifamily properties seek secure, contactless access. Many existing solutions rely on constant internet connectivity or cloud keys, creating reliability and privacy gaps for remote sites and high-security deployments. CamKey targets this white space-delivering offline-capable, camera-enabled locking hardware that reduces guest friction, operational costs and exposure to network vulnerabilities.

Startup solution & differentiation

CamKey's system combines on-device computer vision with a hardened locking mechanism to enable keyless, offline access for hotels, Airbnbs and multi-unit buildings. Unlike cloud-dependent competitors, CamKey's architecture stores credentials locally and supports staged rollouts (10-unit pilot? 100-unit trial) to validate performance in real properties. The team has a working prototype, OEM partnerships in China for cost-optimized bill-of-materials and planned CamKey2 roadmap integration of facial recognition via edge compute providers like Xalient-positioning CamKey as a privacy-forward, resilient alternative for hospitality and constrained-network environments. CamKey will not rely on an external software supplier such as Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. The keys are a totally private and encrypted message between the property owner/manager and the guest. WiFi connection is totally optional so CamKey is perfect for remote areas.

FasterCapital partnership value

Accepted into FasterCapital's Equitypilot, CamKey will gain product-to-market acceleration, capital-raising support and access to FasterCapital's global partner network. FasterCapital's selective criteria and track record of scaling hardware-software startups provide validation for investors and channel partners. The program will support manufacturing selection, testing runs, pilot deployments in Airbnbs and boutique hotels, and preparation for a follow-on raise to fund B2B sales expansion.

Executive quotes

“Harnessing edge-first access control is a clear market gap CamKey's offline, camera-enabled approach addresses reliability and privacy concerns that many operators face,” said Hesham Zreik, Managing Partner, FasterCapital.“We're backing CamKey because it pairs strong product engineering with a practical commercialization plan.”“FasterCapital's experience scaling hardware startups and its Equitypilot resources will let us move from prototype to pilots quickly,” said Lloyd Milewski, Founder, CamKey.“Our goal is secure, internet-independent access that hotels trust and guests prefer.”

Growth trajectory & future plans

Near-term milestones include BOM finalization, a 10-unit test build and a 100-unit trial deployment across Airbnbs and small apartment blocks. Following pilot validation, CamKey will pursue B2B hotel and high-rise channels aiming for cashflow-positive operations on initial contracts, followed by a B2C consumer offering and potential CamKey2 facial recognition product pending further funding.

About CamKey

CamKey, founded by Lloyd Milewski, develops offline-capable, camera-enabled locking systems for hospitality, residential and secure-asset applications. The company's mission is to deliver reliable, privacy-conscious access control where internet connectivity is limited or undesirable.

Patent Details:

Australia: 2022360024 An Electronic Access Control System

USA: 18/698,153 Notice of Allowance issued.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Equitypilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

