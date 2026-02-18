403
Gaza Children Bring Light, Hope to Streets for First Ramadan Since Truce
(MENAFN) In southern Gaza, strings of colorful lanterns now hang above the remains of what used to be a six-story residential building, casting light over piles of shattered concrete. In the Abu Sufyan neighborhood of Khan Younis, children scramble across broken walls and fasten wires between tents and damaged structures, determined to prepare their street for Ramadan — the first holy month observed since a ceasefire brought an end to Israel’s two-year military campaign that left vast areas of Gaza devastated.
For families in the area, putting up decorations carries deeper meaning than a customary celebration. It symbolizes resilience and a determination to restore a sense of normalcy.
For many months, the landscape was defined by dust and debris. Now, signs bearing messages such as “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Welcome, Holy Month” stretch across narrow roads still marked by destruction.
Strands of red and yellow lights glow against a skyline of damaged buildings. Though the decorations rely on small generators that operate only briefly each evening, residents say the limited illumination is enough to lift spirits.
Children dart between tents that now serve as homes, laughing as they test lanterns that endured the conflict alongside them.
“This tradition never stopped,” said Yasser Al-Sattari, a resident coordinating the decorations. “Even when everything else collapsed.”
Al-Sattari endured profound personal loss during the war, including his home, his wife, his sister, and several relatives. Still, he remains committed to ensuring that Ramadan traditions continue.
“We refuse to let war steal Ramadan joy from our children,” he said. “They have already lost too much.”
