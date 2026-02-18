Romania is emerging as a leader among developing European countries in the field of next-generation nuclear energy. The centerpiece of this effort is the construction of a nuclear power plant in Deutschești, based on innovative small modular reactors (SMRs), AzerNEWS reports.

The project envisions the installation of six modular reactors with a combined capacity of 462 megawatts, with each unit producing approximately 77 megawatts. This modular approach offers key advantages, including more flexible integration into the national energy grid, stable baseline power supply, and significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional energy sources.

Romanian media report that the initiative goes beyond strengthening energy security. It is expected to have substantial economic and social impact: the project could generate around 4,000 new jobs during its construction and operational phases, boosting the local economy while cultivating a pool of highly skilled professionals in advanced nuclear technologies.

Experts suggest that the SMR project in Deutschești could position Romania at the forefront of next-generation nuclear energy in Europe. This initiative is considered a strategic pillar of the country's energy security plan, contributing to long-term stability in the energy market and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

In addition, Romania's commitment to SMR technology signals a broader modernization of its energy sector. By embracing cutting-edge nuclear solutions, the country aims to strengthen its strategic role within the European energy landscape, potentially serving as a model for other nations looking to combine energy independence, sustainability, and economic growth.

Small modular reactors are designed for faster construction and scalability, which could allow Romania to expand its nuclear capacity incrementally, responding dynamically to future energy demands and technological advances. If successful, this project may not only transform Romania's energy sector but also make the country a key innovator in Europe's green energy transition.