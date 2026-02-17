CLASS ACTION ALERTS: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ultragenyx And Mereo Biopharma And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)



Class Period: August 3, 2023, to December 26, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026



According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Ultragenyx's expected results for its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies, which tested setrusumab (UX 143) in patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (“OI”). Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in setrusumab's ability to ultimately trigger a decrease in the OI patients' annualized fracture rate, alongside confidence in the study designs to demonstrate such ability and reduce testing variability that could interfere with such a result.



Plaintiff alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of setrusumab's potential and the true risk inherent in the study protocols put forth; notably, that, while setrusumab does increase material bone density, this increase does not correlate to a decrease in annualized fracture rates or otherwise the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies were much less likely to be able to demonstrate such a link than management claimed. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Ultragenyx's securities at artificially inflated prices.



The complaint alleges that on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not“achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.” The Company attributed the study failure to a“low fracture rate in the placebo group” of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic. On this news, the price of Ultragenyx's stock fell from a closing market price of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025, to $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of about 42.32% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Ultragenyx class action go to:



Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)



Class Period: June 5, 2023 to December 26, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026



According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning their expected results for the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in setrusumab's ability to ultimately reduce the annualized fracture rates of the tested patients and in the study itself to put setrusumab in an opportunity to succeed in reaching statistical significance of this key endpoint. The complaint continues that defendants provided these positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC programs; neither of which hit its primary endpoints of reducing annualized clinical fracture rate compared to the placebo or bisphosphonate control groups, respectively. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Mereo's ADS at artificially inflated prices.



The complaint alleges that on December 29, 2025, Mereo issued a press release announcing that neither the ORBIT nor the COSMIC Phase 3 studies met its primary endpoint of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate (“AFR”) compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively, despite improved bone mineral density (“BMD”). On this news, the price of Mereo's ADS declined from $2.31 per share on December 26, 2025, to $0.29 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of more than 87.7%.

For more information on the Mereo class action go to:



