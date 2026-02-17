Microstrategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings To $50 Billion Despite Market Woes

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MicroStrategy, now known as Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ), expanded its Bitcoin holdings last week amid continued market challenges. The company purchased 2,486 Bitcoin, bringing its holdings to over 717,000 coins. This purchase, valued at nearly $50 billion, reflects Strategy's unwavering commitment to Bitcoin, despite bearish market conditions.

Last week, Strategy bought 2,486 Bitcoin, spending $168 million. With this latest acquisition, its Bitcoin stash now exceeds 717,000 coins.

The company has sold over $7.8 billion in shares and is set to sell more. In addition to the stock sales, Strategy holds over $20 billion in preferred STRK. The number of outstanding shares now surpasses 312 million, a significant rise from previous years. As the company's Bitcoin strategy endures, Michael Saylor, the firm's former CEO, pledged to keep purchasing Bitcoin indefinitely. He also mentioned plans to swap company debt for additional shares in the future.

Technical Indicators Point to Bitcoin's Potential Decline

Bitcoin 's price continues to struggle, showing a bearish pattern in the charts. Analysts are concerned that Bitcoin may drop further before any potential rebound. The technical setup suggests a bearish pennant pattern, signaling a price drop.

Bitcoin's price is moving toward a potential crash, with projections hinting at a fall to $60,000. The bearish pattern emerges from a confluence of a vertical line and a symmetrical triangle. If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $80,000 resistance, the negative outlook will remain intact.

In the past, Bitcoin's behavior has shown vulnerability to market sentiment shifts. Standard Chartered recently adjusted its Bitcoin price forecast, lowering it from $150,000 to $100,000. The bearish sentiment comes as Bitcoin struggles to break above critical resistance levels, keeping the coin under pressure.

Geopolitical Risks Amplify Bitcoin's Struggles

Bitcoin faces additional pressure from geopolitical concerns, which weigh heavily on its performance. Tensions in the Middle East, including rising conflict risks between the U.S. and Iran, could impact Bitcoin's price. Despite negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, ongoing military movements create uncertainties for the market.

The ongoing geopolitical uncertainty has contributed to Bitcoin's volatility, as the coin fails to establish itself as a safe-haven asset. Bitcoin's price has been closely linked to broader market sentiment, especially during times of conflict. This ongoing instability is likely to exacerbate the challenges faced by Bitcoin in the short term.

As the Middle East crisis develops, it is unclear how Bitcoin will respond. While some might view it as a hedge against traditional markets, Bitcoin has proven to be vulnerable to large-scale geopolitical events. With global events continuing to influence cryptocurrency prices, Bitcoin 's future remains uncertain.

