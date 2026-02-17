Electrical & Electronics Composites Market Outlook 2026-2030: Growth Drivers, Trends, And Strategic Insights And Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Electrical & Electronics Composites Market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength, and thermally stable materials in advanced electronic devices and power systems. With rapid expansion in EVs, 5G infrastructure, and smart technologies, composites will play a crucial role in enhancing performance, durability, and energy efficiency across next-generation electrical applications.

The electrical & electronics composites market is projected to grow from USD 10.56 billion in 2025 to USD 16.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The report delivers a detailed assessment of the electrical & electronics composites market growth, volume trends, and future expansion potential throughout the forecast period. Composites​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ for electrical and electronics applications are in high demand and their demand is rising fast. Industry trends point to smaller devices, higher performance, and more stringent safety requirements. The manufacturers of these products are turning to composite materials more and more as the smart consumer electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and communication infrastructure of better quality gain more and more popularity. These materials have very good electrical insulation, thermal stability, are light in weight and have design ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌flexibility.

Based on the fiber type,

Glass​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fiber segment is projected to be the major contributor to the electrical & electronics composites market. The glass fiber will continue to be the most dominant one in the electrical and electronics composites market. It provides an excellent combination of performance, cost, and adaptability for a vast number of applications. The material is compatible with the most common thermoset and thermoplastic resins. With glass fiber, it is possible to manufacture efficiently laminates, prepregs, and molded parts that have a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive electronics, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. As a result of the increasing use of electronic devices, the production of electric vehicles is going up and there is still a constant requirement for insulation and heat-resistant materials, glass fiber is going to retain its leading position in the market for the next few ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌years.

Based on Resin type, Thermoplastics​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ will have the highest CAGR and thus be the main product type in the electrical and electronics composites market over the next several years. This is largely attributed to their improved processability, recyclability, and capability to meet the increasing demand of lightweight, high-strength electronic parts. As a consequence of these trends in electronic devices that are getting smaller, more durable, and thermally more efficient, use of thermoplastic composites like PEEK, PPS, and polycarbonate-based materials for housings, connectors, circuit substrates, and structural components is rising significantly.

Additionally, their capability to be fast molded, reprocessed, and shaped into complex forms gives them a great number of manufacturing advantages over thermosets, especially in the case of high-volume production in the consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial automation ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sectors.

Based on the Manufacturing Process, In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the cutting-edge power and electronics materials segment, the filament winding method is likely to register the highest CAGR in the next few years. Its explosion in popularity can mainly be attributed to the fact it offers superb mechanical strength, uniform fiber orientation, and a lightweight end product. Such features are fundamental to the development of parts such as electrical housings, high-pressure insulators, composite tubes, and protective casings. In addition, the technique's great degree of automation and accuracy are the main reasons why it can be used for the production of complex structures that are sturdy, resistant to electricity, and integrate well with the latest trend in power systems and electronic ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌gadgets.

Based on region, After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Asia Pacific region, North America will expand with a CAGR that will be almost as high as that of the electrical and electronics composites market. The rise is driven by the major enhancements in high-performance electronics, a strong push to upgrade the grid by investing in it, and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, smart devices, and renewable energy technologies. Moreover, the region's mature aerospace, defense, and industrial electronics sectors are turning to composite materials more and more to enhance their products' durability, thermal resistance, and lightweight performance.

The region of North America is thus becoming increasingly lively with the demand for composites supported by the existence of leading composite manufacturers, the continued innovation in materials science, and the widespread transition to smaller, energy-efficient ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌components.

Major players operating in the Electrical & Electronics Composites Market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman International LLC. (US), and Solvay (Belgium). These companies are enhancing their production capabilities across regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, and developing their patent manufacturing technology. They are establishing a robust market presence and strong business strategies by innovating and commercializing their manufacturing processes.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toray​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Industries is a top global materials manufacturer that is known for its advanced polymers, carbon fiber composites, high-performance films, and electronic materials that are basically the most critical inputs across the entire electrical and electronics value chain. By leveraging its strong R&D capabilities, the company provides innovative solutions such as engineering plastics, circuit materials, semiconductor-related materials, and optical films used in displays, capacitors, batteries, and wiring components. Toray is a major supplier of technology to the leading electronics OEMs given its ongoing commitment to the next generation of materials such as lightweight composites, heat-resistant resins, and high-function films. In addition, with a wide global footprint and integration from the development of raw materials, manufacturing, and application engineering, Toray Industries is instrumental in the implementation of technological advancements and product performance in the electrical & electronics ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sector.

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Solvay​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a leading global specialty materials and chemical company that is recognized for providing high-performance polymers, advanced composites, and specialty chemicals that are the enablers of reliable and efficient solutions in the electrical and electronics industry. Their portfolio is made up of engineering thermoplastics, specialty fluoropolymers, dielectric materials, conductive additives, and thermal-management solutions that are very versatile and can be used in wiring systems, connectors, semiconductors, batteries, and electronic device components.

Solvay, supported by its strong R&D capabilities and sustainability focus, is committed to developing materials that facilitate miniaturization, durability, heat resistance, and energy efficiency of the future electronics. Equipped with worldwide production facilities and strong relationships with leading OEMs, Solvay is the major player who facilitates the emergence of new ideas and the enhancements of the performance of the electrical & electronics value ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌chain.

