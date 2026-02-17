Iphone 17E: Expected Launch Date, UAE Price, Specs, And Camera Rumours

PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Feb 2026, 1:51 PM



By: Husain Rizvi



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apple's iPhone 17e is expected to launch on March 4. Here's everything we know about its UAE price, A19 chip, camera specs and possible upgradesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The next generation of Apple's affordable iPhone - the iPhone 17e - is widely expected to debut on March 4, with speculation building ahead of Apple's upcoming 'special experience'. While Apple has not officially confirmed the product lineup, leaks and timing strongly suggest that the iPhone 17e announcement is imminent.

Here's a detailed look at the iPhone 17e's expected price in the UAE, design, camera upgrades, performance improvements and more.

iPhone 17e launch date and UAE priceRecommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Apple has confirmed a 'special experience' for March 4, and given previous rumours pointing to an early 2026 launch window, the timing aligns closely with expectations for the iPhone 17e. For context, the iPhone 16e launched on February 28, 2025. If Apple follows a similar release cycle, the iPhone 17e could arrive within days of the event announcement.

Expected UAE price

The iPhone 16e was introduced in the UAE at Dh2,599 - a price that surprised many consumers given its“affordable” branding. Unfortunately, reports suggest Apple may retain the same starting price of Dh2,599 for the iPhone 17e in the UAE. If accurate, the 17e will continue to sit in the premium mid-range segment rather than true budget territory.

iPhone 17e design and display

In terms of design, the iPhone 17e is rumoured to closely resemble its predecessor; 6.1-inch OLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, and single rear camera integrated into the back panel. Reports indicate that Apple may not introduce major aesthetic upgrades this year. Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e are expected to share an almost identical look.

Notch or Dynamic Island?

Early rumours were suggesting the iPhone 17e could adopt Apple's Dynamic Island design. However, more recent leaks suggest that Apple may stick with the traditional notch, making the 17e visually distinct from higher-end iPhone 17 models.

Camera

Camera upgrades appear unlikely this year. The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 48MP main rear camera with optical-quality 2x zoom (via pixel cropping) and a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. These specifications match the iPhone 16e's camera setup almost exactly. Some leaks had suggested Apple might introduce an upgraded 18MP Center Stage selfie camera - similar to other iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air - but current rumours indicate that feature may not arrive until a future generation. For most users, however, the 48MP main sensor should continue delivering strong daylight photography and improved digital zoom performance.

Performance and Specs

The biggest improvements are expected under the hood.

A19 Chip

The iPhone 17e is likely to be powered by Apple's upcoming A19 chip, an upgrade over the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16e. That means users can expect a strong everyday performance and improved AI processing capabilities

C1X Modem upgrade

Another significant internal change could be the shift from Apple's C1 modem - introduced in the iPhone 16e - to the newer C1X modem, already seen in the iPhone Air. Apple has talked about the power efficiency of its in-house modem technology compared to third-party alternatives. If the C1X is included, users may see improved battery efficiency and connectivity performance.

Battery and charging

There are currently no strong rumours suggesting an increase in battery capacity or faster wired charging speeds. However, one exciting potential upgrade is the addition of MagSafe charging support. The iPhone 16e only offered standard wireless charging. If the iPhone 17e gains MagSafe compatibility, it would unlock access to Apple's extensive ecosystem of magnetic accessories, including wallets, stands, chargers and power banks developed over the past five iPhone generations.

Should you wait for the iPhone 17e?

If the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone 17e will likely focus on internal improvements rather than dramatic design or camera changes. With a possible UAE starting price of Dh2,599, the iPhone 17e appears positioned as an accessible entry into Apple's ecosystem, though not without competition in the mid-range market. But it is in no way a meaningful upgrade if you own a 16e. All eyes are now on March 4 for official confirmation.



Apple March 4 'special experience': iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro and new iPads expected iPhone 18 Pro series leaks: Design changes, camera upgrade, and UAE launch

ALSO READ