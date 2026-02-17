Eni Expands African Exploration Footprint With Major Discoveries In Ivory Coast, Angola

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 17, 2026/APO Group/ --

Energy major Eni continues to deliver on its exploration drive in Africa, announcing two major hydrocarbon discoveries in February 2026. In Ivory Coast, the company successfully drilled the Murene South-1X well in Block CI-501, confirming the Calao South discovery within the prolific Calao channel complex. Through its Angolan joint venture Azule Energy, the company also announced the Algaita-01 well in Block 15/06 - situated in the prolific Lower Congo Basin. Together, these milestones reflect a deliberate dual-track strategy for the company: opening new hydrocarbon frontiers while strengthening production capacity across Africa's established markets.

As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends Eni for its sustained commitment to African exploration. Large-scale discoveries in Ivory Coast and Angola are not only commercial wins - they are strategic victories for the continent. For emerging producers such as Ivory Coast, discoveries of this scale fast-track energy independence and domestic gas-to-power expansion. For mature producers such as Angola, they underpin production stability and fiscal resilience at a time when global capital is increasingly selective. As the company advances appraisal, testing and development planning, these discoveries have the potential to catalyze a new wave of upstream momentum across Africa's hydrocarbon market.

Ivory Coast: Unlocking New Frontiers

Representing the first exploration well in Block CI-501, Eni's recent Calao South discovery has estimated volumes of 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 450 million barrels of condensate. Drilled in water depths of approximately 5,000 meters, the Murene South-1X well encountered high-quality Cenomanian sands with excellent petrophysical properties. The well will undergo a full drill stem test to assess production capacity, but the scale of resources already signals a potential game-changer for the Ivorian gas market.

Crucially, Calao South complements the fast-tracked Baleine Field development - led by Eni as operator. Currently producing over 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet of gas per day from Phases 1 and 2, Baleine is set to ramp up significantly under Phase 3, targeting 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day. This phased development model demonstrates how exploration success can be rapidly converted into production, supporting domestic power generation and industrial demand while boosting export capacity.

Angola: Scaling-Up Production

Eni's exploration drive extends beyond Africa's frontier margins. In established markets such as Angola, the company continues to deliver successful exploration results, with its recent Algaita-01 well further validating the resource potential of Block 15/06 - one of Angola's biggest producing assets. Drilled in 667 meters of water by the Saipem 12000 drillship, the well encountered oil-bearing sandstones across multiple Upper Miocene intervals, supported by comprehensive data acquisition and fluid sampling. Initial resource estimates measure 500 million barrels of oil, underscoring the growth potential of Angola's mid-life assets.

What makes Algaita-01 particularly significant is its proximity to the Olombendo FPSO. The presence of existing infrastructure materially enhances development prospects, lowering capital intensity and accelerating time-to-market. This near-field exploration model exemplifies how incremental discoveries around established hubs can sustain production above one million barrels per day in Angola, even as legacy fields mature.

A Continental Exploration Drive

Eni's Ivory Coast and Angola discoveries come as the company advances a bold exploration strategy across the broader African market. In North Africa, the company plans to invest up to €24 billion across Algeria, Libya and Egypt over the next four years, signaling a major boost for the regional market. Just this month, the company secured the offshore exploration License O1 following Libya's 2025 open licensing round. Exploration coincides with an ambitious LNG drive in Africa, with projects such as Congo LNG - Phase 2 of which commenced in December 2025 - and Coral North - launched in October 2025 - underpinning its gas strategy.

“Eni's recent discoveries in Ivory Coast and Angola send a powerful signal to the global market that Africa remains open, prospective and competitive. Oil and gas are not relics of the past for our continent - they are the foundation of industrialization, power generation and economic sovereignty. Companies that continue to explore, invest and partner with African nations are driving real development and long-term energy security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

