MP: PCCF Seeks Van Vihar's Explanation On Beef Racket, Fake Meat Licence Scam

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh, Subharanjan Sen, has issued a notice to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park over its alleged involvement in a beef racket and fake meat licence scam, seeking an immediate explanation into the matter.

According to the PCCF (Wildlife), a probe by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation had unearthed serious irregularities, including the use of forged licences for meat supply. Despite directions to act, Van Vihar authorities allegedly failed to initiate any action, prompting the PCCF to intervene.

“Therefore, Bhopal Van Vihar National Park is directed to immediately inform this office (PCCF) about the action taken in this regard,” the notice, a copy of which is available with IANS, stated.

This is not the first time the park has come under scrutiny. Earlier, on February 4, the PCCF office had pointed out that meat supplied to Van Vihar was being procured using licences already declared fake by the Municipal Corporation.

The controversy is closely linked to a slaughterhouse in Bhopal's Jinsi area, which was sealed recently following allegations of cow slaughter amid protests.

Investigations by the Municipal Corporation's veterinary branch revealed that all documents of Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda's slaughterhouse were fake, a fact established as far back as May 5, 2025.

Despite this, no FIR was registered, allegedly due to collusion among officials.

The matter came to light after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey lodged a complaint with the Forest Department, alleging deliberate protection of illegal activities rather than routine administrative lapses.

Acting on the complaint, the PCCF ordered a probe into the roles of Van Vihar management, the Municipal Corporation, and the police, all of whom are now under intense scrutiny.

The sealing of the slaughterhouse has raised further questions, particularly over allegations that cow meat was being smuggled under the guise of buffalo meat.

The unfolding investigation has cast a spotlight on the nexus between officials and meat suppliers, with the PCCF pressing for accountability from Van Vihar authorities.