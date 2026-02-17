Edible Garden CEO Jim Kras Named To NJBIZ Power 100 For Second Consecutive Year Recognized For Leadership In Sustainable Agriculture And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kras, has been named to the prestigious 2026 NJBIZ Power 100 list for the second consecutive year. The annual NJBIZ Power 100 ranking recognizes the most influential business leaders in New Jersey who are shaping the state's economy, industries, and communities through innovation, leadership, and impact.

“I'm honored to be recognized once again among the NJBIZ Power 100,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.“Over the past several years, Edible Garden has evolved from a regional greenhouse operator into an innovation-driven platform spanning fresh produce, functional foods, and shelf-stable CPG products, all rooted in our proprietary Farm to Formula® and Zero-Waste Inspired® strategies. By combining advanced greenhouse technology, responsible sourcing, and vertically integrated R&D, we deliver locally grown, sustainably produced products to leading grocery, big-box, and club retailers both nationally and internationally. In addition, we are expanding our digital and e-commerce presence to better serve today's omnichannel consumer. As we continue to scale, we are building a better-for-you company focused on providing meaningful value to today's health-conscious consumer through sustainable, transparent, and purpose-driven innovation.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

