Israel Orders Six-Month Closure of Burj al-Luqluq Community Association
(MENAFN) Israel has ordered the closure of the Burj al-Luqluq Community Association in the Old City of East Jerusalem for six months, according to its director.
Munther Idkeidek said Israeli police raided the association’s headquarters on Tuesday and delivered a closure order. He stated that authorities claimed the center was operating with funding from the Palestinian Authority, an allegation he described as “completely false” and without basis. He added that the association’s legal team plans to challenge the decision.
The order, signed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, cites information indicating that activities linked to or sponsored by the Palestinian Authority were taking place at the site without written authorization. Police reportedly entered the premises and enforced the closure.
Burj al-Luqluq is described as a historic landmark in East Jerusalem, dating back to the Ayyubid and Ottoman periods. The association operates on approximately 9.5 dunams of land adjacent to the Old City’s historic wall and hosts sports, educational, and social programs. The site overlooks the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Established in 1991, the association says its mission has been to preserve the land from Israeli settlement expansion. Palestinians also describe the location as the only site in East Jerusalem where the Palestinian Legislative Council once convened. In 1998, members of the council, then headed by Ahmed Qureia, reportedly gathered there and were met with what they described as a forceful intervention by Israeli police.
