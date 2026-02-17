Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds POM Investors Of The April 6, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The POMDOCTOR LIMITED Securities Class Action


2026-02-17 08:10:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against POMDOCTOR LIMITED (“Pomdoctor” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: POM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (i) Pomdoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (iii) Pomdoctor's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

If you purchased Pomdoctor shares between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
...


