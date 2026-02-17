403
Trump Says Kidnapping Cuba’s Leader Would Be Easy
(MENAFN) According to statements from the US president, an operation to abduct the Cuban head of state would not pose major challenges for the American military. In comments made to reporters while aboard Air Force One, he discussed current US pressure tactics on Havana, which include intense economic isolation under long‑standing restrictions on trade.
As part of outlining his pressure strategy, he noted the severe lack of resources in Cuba, pointing out that “In the meantime, there’s an embargo. There’s no oil. There’s no money. There’s no anything,” in reference to the island’s economic hardships.
When pressed on whether the United States might attempt a mission similar to recent actions against another regional leader, the president declined to directly confirm such plans. He said: “I don’t want to answer that. Why would I answer that?” and went on to remark: “If I was, it wouldn’t be a very tough operation as you can figure, but I don’t think that’ll be necessary.”
Last month, the United States executed a high‑profile military operation in a neighboring nation that resulted in the capture of its leader, who was later brought to the United States to face charges amid allegations he led a large criminal organization. That action drew criticism from several major global powers and regional governments, with many denouncing the move and calling for peaceful progress toward democratic governance in that country.
Officials in Washington defended the intervention as a means of gaining control over access to oil resources. In the weeks following, they warned that countries continuing to supply crude oil to Cuba could face economic penalties. Under this pressure, one key supplier of energy to the Caribbean island agreed to halt its deliveries.
The broader context is one where Cuba is contending with steep fuel shortages and other socio‑economic strains as US policies tighten. Analysts have said that while the rhetoric around potential military options raises regional tensions, the administration insists diplomatic or economic leverage could steer outcomes without direct intervention.
