403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Public Figures Condemn Death Penalty for Palestinian Prisoners
(MENAFN) Around 1,200 prominent Israeli personalities have expressed their resistance to a proposed law that seeks to impose the death penalty on Palestinian detainees. The legislation, currently being promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, was criticized as a “moral stain,” according to local reports on Tuesday.
Among the dissenting figures are Nobel Prize winners, former high-ranking military officials, and ex-justices of Israel’s Supreme Court, who jointly released a statement opposing the measure in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. A news agency reported that the law specifically targeting Palestinian prisoners has raised significant ethical concerns.
The statement emphasized that “renewing the use of the death penalty would cast a moral stain on Israel and contradict its identity as a Jewish state,” highlighting the perceived clash between the proposed executions and the country’s foundational values.
Notable Nobel laureates signing the statement include chemists Ada Yonath, Aharon Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, and Dan Shechtman.
The declaration also received support from four former Supreme Court justices—Meni Mazuz, Yoram Danziger, Anat Baron, and George Kara—alongside dozens of retired judges and senior prosecutors.
Additionally, several former security and military leaders added their voices, including former Shin Bet heads Ami Ayalon and Carmi Gillon, ex-Mossad director Tamir Pardo, former IDF chiefs of staff Dan Halutz and Moshe Ya’alon, as well as ex-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
The report further noted that university presidents, scholars nationwide, and hundreds of senior faculty members also endorsed the statement, signaling broad intellectual and professional opposition to the proposed legislation.
Among the dissenting figures are Nobel Prize winners, former high-ranking military officials, and ex-justices of Israel’s Supreme Court, who jointly released a statement opposing the measure in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. A news agency reported that the law specifically targeting Palestinian prisoners has raised significant ethical concerns.
The statement emphasized that “renewing the use of the death penalty would cast a moral stain on Israel and contradict its identity as a Jewish state,” highlighting the perceived clash between the proposed executions and the country’s foundational values.
Notable Nobel laureates signing the statement include chemists Ada Yonath, Aharon Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, and Dan Shechtman.
The declaration also received support from four former Supreme Court justices—Meni Mazuz, Yoram Danziger, Anat Baron, and George Kara—alongside dozens of retired judges and senior prosecutors.
Additionally, several former security and military leaders added their voices, including former Shin Bet heads Ami Ayalon and Carmi Gillon, ex-Mossad director Tamir Pardo, former IDF chiefs of staff Dan Halutz and Moshe Ya’alon, as well as ex-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
The report further noted that university presidents, scholars nationwide, and hundreds of senior faculty members also endorsed the statement, signaling broad intellectual and professional opposition to the proposed legislation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment