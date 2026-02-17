403
Russia Says UK’s Nuclear Capabilities Won't Protect NATO Members
(MENAFN) Russia has stated that the United Kingdom’s nuclear capabilities will not provide additional protection to other NATO members in Europe. According to the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, discussions about European countries developing independent nuclear deterrents have gained momentum following announcements that the United States intends to scale back some of its defense commitments to Europe, instead prioritizing homeland security and countering China.
Last year, Germany’s chancellor expressed a desire for Berlin to fall under the “nuclear umbrella” of the UK and France, the only European NATO countries with nuclear arsenals. Similarly, Sweden’s prime minister confirmed in January that Stockholm had been engaged in talks with London regarding comparable nuclear protections.
Kelin emphasized to a Russian media outlet on Tuesday that it is “obvious that the British ‘nuclear umbrella’ will not be able to provide any additional material security guarantees” to the continent. He added that Moscow is closely observing the actions of “states pursuing an overtly anti-Russian policy.”
“The possibility of the expansion of nuclear safeguards will be taken into account in our military planning as well as in further discussions of the strategic stability issues,” the ambassador said, signaling that any European nuclear developments would influence Russia’s defense posture.
The UK’s nuclear deterrent, in place since 1962 under NATO, currently comprises 225 warheads deployed across four Vanguard-class submarines. In addition, last year the British government revealed plans to acquire 12 F-35 fighter jets from the US, capable of carrying nuclear missiles.
Kelin suggested that these moves may give London “an illusory hope of leadership in ensuring European security.” Meanwhile, during a speech at an international security forum last week, the UK prime minister warned that Russia could be prepared to use force against NATO “by the end of this decade,” stressing the importance of collaboration between the UK and France in nuclear matters, even though France is not part of NATO’s Nuclear Planning Group.
