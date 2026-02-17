Kyndryl Lawsuit Reminder: Did Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Mislead Investors In Connection With The 53% Stock Drop? Contact BFA Law About The Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm

If you invested in Kyndryl, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Investors have until April 13, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Kyndryl securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and is captioned Brander v. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-00782.

Why is Kyndryl Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Kyndryl is a provider of enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation, and managed service capabilities to customers in more than 60 countries. Kyndryl is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider.

As alleged, Kyndryl misrepresented its cash management practices, including the drivers of its adjusted free cash flow metric, and the efficacy of Kyndryl's internal controls over financial reporting, for FY2025 and the first three quarters of FY2026.

Why did Kyndryl's Stock Drop?

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal Q3 2026 financial statement pending an accounting review into its cash management practices and related disclosures, including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric, and certain other matters following document requests from the SEC. Kyndryl also announced the immediate departures of its CFO and General Counsel.

On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock dropped over 52% during the course of trading on February 9, 2026.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Kyndryl, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information for the Kyndryl ($KD) Class Action by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.