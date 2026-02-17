Beond To Establish Operations In Bahrain, Boosting The Kingdom's Luxury Travel Sector

Dhaka: Dubai-based premium airline Beond has signed a letter of intent with Bahrain's civil aviation regulator to set up operations in the kingdom, a move expected to strengthen Bahrain's position as a hub for luxury travel.

The boutique carrier said its operations could contribute BHD 450 million, equivalent to USD 1.197 billion, to Bahrain's gross domestic product over the first five years once it obtains an Air Operator Certificate (AOC). Additionally, the initiative is projected to create over 1,200 direct high-skilled jobs and support more than 6,000 indirect roles in tourism, hospitality, logistics, and related sectors.

Beond, a Maldivian airline with an administrative base in Dubai, plans to operate up to 10 premium-configured aircraft in Bahrain by 2030, serving high-value leisure and business markets. The airline already flies direct from Europe, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Asia to the Maldives.

“Establishing a Bahrain-based airline is a natural next step in our multi-jurisdictional strategy,” said Tero Taskila, chief executive of Beond.“Together, we can build a premium aviation platform that strengthens connectivity, develops specialized talent, and supports innovation across the travel value chain.”

Founded in November 2023, Beond focuses exclusively on premium travelers. In November 2025, it launched flights from Milan to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Airport, marking the airport's first direct flight from Europe, and already operates the Riyadh-Male route.

Flying the 68-seat Airbus A321 and 44-seat Airbus A319, Beond currently operates from Dubai, Riyadh, Zurich, Munich, Milan, the Red Sea, and the Maldives. In 2026, the airline plans to expand to China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, India, France, Italy, and the UK, pending approval from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority.

The expansion aligns with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, prioritizing economic diversification and private-sector growth. Beond intends to establish structured training programs for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and ground staff, supported by simulators and maintenance facilities.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, welcomed Beond's move.“We look forward to having Beond aircraft with a Bahraini AOC and showcasing our partnership,” he said.

The airline also aims to leverage Bahrain's regulatory framework and infrastructure to deploy artificial intelligence across operations, including maintenance, revenue management, and passenger experience, building local expertise in advanced aviation technologies.

Premium air travel continues to grow globally, with business and first-class cabins generating around 20 percent of airline revenue and up to 30 percent of international revenue, despite representing only 5 to 7 percent of total passengers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

