Istanbul Airport Tops Europe in Daily Flights
(MENAFN) Istanbul Airport handled an average of 1,491 flights per day in 2025, securing its place as Europe’s busiest airport for the fourth straight year, Türkiye’s transport and infrastructure minister said, according to reports.
Transport Minister Abdulkadir Gunyol, referencing figures from Eurocontrol (the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), stated that approximately 11.1 million flights were recorded across the Eurocontrol region over the past year.
He noted that overall air traffic in the region rose by 4.1% compared with the previous year. The busiest day was July 18, 2025, when a total of 37,034 flights were logged in a single day.
The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s broader aviation performance, saying the country ranked sixth in Europe in terms of total air traffic, averaging 3,355 flights daily. He described Türkiye as having evolved into “a regional and global hub, with the average number of flights per day rising 20% versus the pre-pandemic levels.”
In the European airport rankings, Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with 1,351 daily flights. Heathrow Airport came next with 1,315, closely trailed by Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 1,314. Frankfurt Airport ranked fifth, averaging 1,261 flights per day.
According to the same data, Athens International Airport joined Europe’s top 10 busiest airports last year, overtaking London Gatwick Airport, which dropped from the top 10 in 2024 to 13th place in 2025.
