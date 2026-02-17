403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Lawmakers Take Oath for Bangladesh’s Parliament
(MENAFN) A total of 297 newly elected members of parliament from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a bloc led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were officially sworn in on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary term.
The lawmakers secured their seats in last Thursday’s widely described historic elections — the first national vote since the July 2024 uprising that brought an end to the 15-year tenure of the Awami League. The unrest ultimately led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country for India.
The oath of office was administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. In the 300-seat legislature, voting in three constituencies was postponed.
Earlier political developments had seen the Awami League conduct elections in January 2024, a process boycotted by the BNP-Jamaat alliance. Months later, widespread protests — referred to as the July Uprising — resulted in the collapse of the Awami League-led administration.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the BNP convened its first parliamentary session, during which Tarique Rahman was elected leader of the house and formally nominated as prime minister-designate. The announcement was shared in a party statement posted on Facebook.
Rahman, along with a Cabinet expected to include around three dozen members, is scheduled to take the oath later in the day.
With backing from 212 lawmakers, the BNP and its allies secured a two-thirds majority in parliament. However, BNP legislators did not take an additional oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, a body established under the mandate of a referendum held concurrently with last week’s general election.
The lawmakers secured their seats in last Thursday’s widely described historic elections — the first national vote since the July 2024 uprising that brought an end to the 15-year tenure of the Awami League. The unrest ultimately led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country for India.
The oath of office was administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. In the 300-seat legislature, voting in three constituencies was postponed.
Earlier political developments had seen the Awami League conduct elections in January 2024, a process boycotted by the BNP-Jamaat alliance. Months later, widespread protests — referred to as the July Uprising — resulted in the collapse of the Awami League-led administration.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the BNP convened its first parliamentary session, during which Tarique Rahman was elected leader of the house and formally nominated as prime minister-designate. The announcement was shared in a party statement posted on Facebook.
Rahman, along with a Cabinet expected to include around three dozen members, is scheduled to take the oath later in the day.
With backing from 212 lawmakers, the BNP and its allies secured a two-thirds majority in parliament. However, BNP legislators did not take an additional oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, a body established under the mandate of a referendum held concurrently with last week’s general election.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment