Brown & Brown, Inc. Acquires The Assets Of The Protectorate Group Insurance Agency, Inc., Doing Business As American Adventure Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Paul Bender, the owner of The Protectorate Group Insurance Agency, Inc., doing business as American Adventure Insurance (“American Adventure”), today announced that Brown & Brown Dealer Services (“BBDS”) has acquired the assets of American Adventure.

American Adventure specializes in providing insurance solutions at the dealership for all types of vehicles, including motor homes, travel trailers, campers, boats, personal watercrafts, motorcycles and more. American Adventure also provides F&I products to automotive dealers and commercial insurance solutions. American Adventure is led by Paul Bender, who has over 30 years of experience partnering with dealers to provide on-the-spot insurance products for their customers. The American Adventure team will join Brown & Brown Dealer Services and continue to operate nationwide. Paul and the team will report to Mike Neal, president of BBDS.

Mike Neal, president of BBDS, stated,“Paul is a recognized authority in enabling his dealer partners by providing best-in-class insurance products for their shared customers. The American Adventure team will expand and enhance BBDS's capabilities and provide us with additional innovative solutions for our dealers across the country. We look forward to Paul and the team joining Brown & Brown.”

Paul Bender said,“I've been building this dealer-centric model since 1992, American Adventure is what that original DNA looks like today-move quickly, take care of dealers and their customers. Our network of more than 1,500 dealerships, combined with Brown & Brown's depth of products and expertise, gives our people and partners a platform built to help us scale without losing our edge, and I couldn't be more excited to build the next chapter with Mike and the BBDS team.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at bbrown.

