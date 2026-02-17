403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ireland, UK, EU Launch Investigation into Grok
(MENAFN) Ireland has launched a fresh data protection investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok over the generation of sexualized deepfake imagery, becoming the latest jurisdiction to escalate legal scrutiny of the platform amid a widening multinational crackdown.
The country's Data Protection Commission (DPC) confirmed the probe in an official statement Tuesday.
"The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today announced that it has opened an inquiry into X Internet Unlimited Company (XIUC) under section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018," the statement said.
"The inquiry concerns the apparent creation, and publication on the X platform, of potentially harmful, non-consensual intimate and/or sexualized images, containing or otherwise involving the processing of personal data of EU/EEA data subjects, including children, using generative artificial intelligence functionality associated with the Grok large language model within the X platform," it added.
Ireland's move follows a parallel formal investigation opened by Britain's data protection authority into Musk's X and xAI over the same concerns. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its probe was triggered by reports that Grok had been used to produce non-consensual sexual imagery of real individuals — including minors — without their knowledge or approval.
The regulatory pile-on extends to Brussels. In late January, the European Commission opened a separate investigation into Grok and X's recommendation algorithms under the Digital Services Act (DSA), while simultaneously broadening an existing probe — first initiated in December 2023 — into X's compliance obligations around recommender system risk management.
At the center of the controversy is a viral social media trend in which users have been prompting Grok to alter or fabricate explicit images of real people without consent, fueling public outrage and drawing urgent calls for accountability from regulators across multiple continents.
Musk, whose company xAI built and operates Grok, addressed the issue on January 3rd, warning that users who solicit illegal content through the tool would be held to the same legal standard as those who directly upload such material themselves.
The country's Data Protection Commission (DPC) confirmed the probe in an official statement Tuesday.
"The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has today announced that it has opened an inquiry into X Internet Unlimited Company (XIUC) under section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018," the statement said.
"The inquiry concerns the apparent creation, and publication on the X platform, of potentially harmful, non-consensual intimate and/or sexualized images, containing or otherwise involving the processing of personal data of EU/EEA data subjects, including children, using generative artificial intelligence functionality associated with the Grok large language model within the X platform," it added.
Ireland's move follows a parallel formal investigation opened by Britain's data protection authority into Musk's X and xAI over the same concerns. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its probe was triggered by reports that Grok had been used to produce non-consensual sexual imagery of real individuals — including minors — without their knowledge or approval.
The regulatory pile-on extends to Brussels. In late January, the European Commission opened a separate investigation into Grok and X's recommendation algorithms under the Digital Services Act (DSA), while simultaneously broadening an existing probe — first initiated in December 2023 — into X's compliance obligations around recommender system risk management.
At the center of the controversy is a viral social media trend in which users have been prompting Grok to alter or fabricate explicit images of real people without consent, fueling public outrage and drawing urgent calls for accountability from regulators across multiple continents.
Musk, whose company xAI built and operates Grok, addressed the issue on January 3rd, warning that users who solicit illegal content through the tool would be held to the same legal standard as those who directly upload such material themselves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment