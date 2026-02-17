403
TrafficGuard Launches in the United States to Help More Businesses Combat Growing Ad Fraud and Invalid Traffic
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The New York expansion strengthens TrafficGuard’s ongoing commitment to reducing global advertising fraud and non-genuine digital traffic, as U.S marketers demand greater transparency, control, and performance certainty amidst AI boom.
New York, United States, 17 February – TrafficGuard, a leading platform for digital ad verification and fraud prevention, has announced the launch of operations in the United States to support its global growth strategy. TrafficGuard CEO, Mathew Ratty, has relocated to TrafficGuard’s New York office, formalising and accelerating the company’s existing U.S presence to further serve evolving invalid traffic and ad fraud prevention demands in the U.S, and support its growing channel ecosystem. With commercial and customer-facing teams already operating in the United States, this move reflects a deliberate step to scale local leadership, support, and go-to-market execution.
Ratty will support the next phase of U.S growth by meeting with customers and partners in the United States. His presence demonstrates TrafficGuard’s commitment to gathering first-hand feedback on customers’ traffic quality, invalid behaviour, and ad performance challenges across complex, high-spend media environments. He will leverage these insights to boost data integrity, optimisation confidence, and campaign resilience for US businesses with the most efficient solutions to monitor, detect, analyse, and respond to invalid traffic, including but not limited to fraud.
“We’re seeing a rapid increase in sophisticated ad fraud alongside high volumes of non-genuine and non-incremental traffic in the United States, with impacts on budgets becoming much more frequent,” said Mathew Ratty, CEO of TrafficGuard. “For U.S advertisers operating at scale, it’s no longer just about blocking bad clicks. It’s about protecting decision-making, optimisation models, and growth efficiency. That’s where TrafficGuard’s enterprise-grade approach stands apart. We remain committed to building resilience to protect brands across the globe. With an expanding U.S team and accelerated product innovation, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for TrafficGuard.”
In 2025, TrafficGuard strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Miguel Lopes as Chief Product Officer, based in the United States. With deep experience building and scaling enterprise technology, Lopes is fast-tracking new product development and unlocking additional acquisition channels, ensuring TrafficGuard continues to meet the demands of high-spend, multi-channel advertisers and enterprise media teams.
TrafficGuard is a multi-award winning platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital invalid traffic and ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets, trusted by thousands of global businesses including enterprise brands operating across highly competitive verticals such as finance, eCommerce, travel, and gaming. This strategic move will further strengthen TrafficGuard’s presence in the United States as its U.S customer base continues to grow and more brands seek locally supported, enterprise-ready solutions. The company is riding a robust growth pipeline, with plans to significantly expand its team in the region and enable brands to boost their revenue and confidently scale advertising campaigns by eliminating non-genuine, non-incremental, and wasteful traffic across paid media.
“It’s clear that tackling ad fraud and invalid traffic more broadly is becoming a more urgent priority for advertisers in the U.S, and this is one of the main drivers behind our decision to expand in the region,” said Chad Kinlay, CMO at TrafficGuard. “As AI accelerates automation across media buying, marketers need independent, enterprise-grade validation to ensure performance data can be trusted. TrafficGuard helps brands defend profitability today while building smarter, more resilient growth for the future.”
The expansion reinforces TrafficGuard’s position as a leader in a rapidly evolving ad landscape. The company is enhancing enterprise-grade traffic validation, prevention, and optimisation intelligence and accelerating the rollout of innovative products across the globe to meet the demands of next-generation digital advertising, while ensuring U.S customers are supported by local expertise, local teams, and local insight.
About TrafficGuard
TrafficGuard, a flagship product of Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1), is a pioneering force in advertising technology, delivering AI-driven solutions that revolutionise digital ad fraud prevention and performance optimisation. Leveraging advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data, TrafficGuard empowers businesses to combat invalid traffic and ad fraud, protect advertising budgets, and enhance campaign efficiency, driving measurable return on investment (ROI). Positioned at the forefront of the rapidly growing ad tech market, TrafficGuard’s cutting-edge software has been recognised by prestigious industry awards, including The Drum, Martech Breakthrough Awards, and Mobile Marketing. Dedicated to setting new standards in transparency and security, TrafficGuard is shaping the future of intelligent, data-driven digital advertising.
