Tower Semiconductor And Scintil Photonics Announce Availability Of World's First Heterogeneously Integrated DWDM Lasers For AI Infrastructure

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, and GRENOBLE, France, February 17, 2026 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry for high-value analog semiconductor solutions, and Scintil Photonics, the technology leader in Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics for next-generation AI infrastructure, today announced availability of the world's first heterogeneously integrated Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) laser sources for AI infrastructure using Scintil's SHIPTM (Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics) technology. SHIPTM leverages Tower's high-volume silicon photonics platform and combines it with heterogeneous integration of monolithic laser sources, capable of meeting the most demanding DWDM technical requirements for AI.

DWDM lasers are an essential component of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) based next generation of AI infrastructure that aims to deliver ever-growing bandwidth density, ultra-low tail latency, and lower energy per bit, while improving GPU utilization and hyperscaler ROI needed in the agentic AI era.

"The scale-up networking opportunity is about to increase significantly as these server interconnects move to multirack CPO. Scale-up networking will consume an increasing portion of AI Networking's $200B 2030 market as the market moves towards optical architectures, reducing the constraints on beachhead and copper bandwidth limitations per GPU/XPU," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group, LLC. "Manufacturing and foundry to vendor alignment is the key to unlocking the CPO market to ensure the reliability and volumes that Hyperscalers need to hit their AI goals."

Scintil's SHIPTM technology has been validated on Tower's silicon photonics platform. LEAF LightTM is the industry's first DWDM-optimized, intelligent integrated laser source fabricated with SHIPTM. Tower Semiconductor's multi-site silicon photonics manufacturing footprint provides resilient capacity and supply continuity aligned with hyperscale deployment needs. This positions the partnership for high-volume hyperscale deployment with the capacity flexibility and supply continuity required at scale. The collaboration supports customer evaluations for DWDM CPO programs, establishing a defined path from qualification to volume manufacturing.

"Next-generation AI infrastructure demands optical interconnects that deliver more bandwidth per fiber at lower power per bit," said Matt Crowley, Chief Executive Officer of Scintil Photonics. "DWDM co-packaged optics meets that bar. LEAF LightTM brings the DWDM laser source technology; Tower's SiPho platform brings the manufacturing scale. With SHIPTM now validated on Tower's production lines, customers have a path from evaluation to millions of units per month."

"We deeply value our long-term partnership with Scintil, and are excited to bring this revolutionary monolithic DWDM laser technology to market to enable next generations of scale-up architectures,” said Dr. Ed Preisler, VP and GM of RF Business Unit at Tower Semiconductor.“Scintil's technology complements our PH18M platform already in mass production for optical transceivers at our facilities worldwide.”

As AI data center growth accelerates, hyperscalers need networking solutions that reduce power, improve utilization, and scale with the next generation of models. DWDM CPO, with higher bandwidth density, lower energy per bit, and ultra-low tail latency, are where the industry is heading. LEAF LightTM is the first production-ready DWDM laser source that uses heterogeneous integration to monolithically integrate active lasers and established silicon photonics on a single chip .

Additional information and OFC:

For more detailed information on this and Scintil manufacturing roadmap, please visit Scintil at the OFC 2026 Conference in Los Angeles, March 17–19, booth# 5537.

To learn more about Tower's advanced silicon photonics (SiPho) platform and RF & HPA technology offerings, visit Tower's booth #2221 at the upcoming OFC 2026 conference, March 17-19, 2025. Additional information is also available on the company's website: here.

Representatives from both companies will be available for meetings during the event.

About Scintil Photonics

Scintil Photonics is the global leader in DWDM laser sources for AI. Using its SHIPTM (Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics) technology, Scintil developed LEAF LightTM, the world's first single-chip DWDM laser source for high-density optical connectivity in scale-up networks. LEAF LightTM enables hyperscalers to meet the power, tail latency, utilization, and bandwidth demands of large-scale GPU clusters, leveraging next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO). Headquartered in Grenoble, France, with operations across North America, Scintil is built to support global needs for advanced AI infrastructure.



