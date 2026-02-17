Candle Market Research Report 2026: A $13.19 Billion Market By 2030 From $10.45 Billion In 2024, Driven By Increasing Focus On Wellness, Eco-Friendly Products, And Luxury Candles
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|264
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Introduction
- Candle Market Applications by End-user Segment Key Differentiation Factors Shaping the Candle Market Factors Driving Candle Demand in Religious Infrastructure Projects Import Analysis Export Analysis Trade Analysis Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Rising Candle Demand Driven by Self-Care Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Waxes and Fragrances Novelty and Designer Candle Demand Fuels Premiumization Trend E-Commerce Expansion Drives Online Candle Demand
Market Growth Enablers
- Gifting Culture Across Occasions Boosting Candle Demand Home Decor Expansion Driving Candle Lifestyle Use Organized Retail Growth Enhancing Candle Accessibility Cultural and Religious Traditions Sustaining Candle Demand
Market Restraints
- Market Fragmentation Limiting Candle Brand Differentiation Safety Concerns Restricting Open-Flame Candle Usage Health Concerns from Synthetic Candle Fragrances Rising Seasonality and Short Cycles Disrupt Candle Sales
Key Company Profiles:
- Newell Brands Inc. Bath & Body Works, Inc Jo Malone London NEST New York Bolsius International B.V. Scentsy, Inc.
Other Prominent Companies:
- Voluspa Candle-lite Company Paddywax Diptyque Colonial Candle Trudon
Segmentation by Product Type:
- Scented Candles Unscented Candles Decorative And Novelty Candles Others
Segmentation by Wax Type:
- Paraffin Wax Soy Wax Beeswax Others
Segmentation by Application:
- Home Decor / Residential Aromatherapy / Wellness Religious and Spiritual Hospitality and Foodservice Others
Distribution Channels:
- Offline Online
