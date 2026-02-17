403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Obama Clarifies Podcast Comments on Aliens
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama addressed speculation on Sunday by stating clearly that he encountered no proof of extraterrestrial contact during his time in office. His clarification followed comments made during a recent podcast appearance that prompted widespread public discussion.
During a conversation with American podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama responded to a question about extraterrestrial life by saying aliens “are real.” He added, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” in the episode released Saturday.
He also dismissed long-standing conspiracy narratives tied to a secretive military site, remarking, “They’re not being kept in Area 51; there’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” Obama said.
After his remarks generated significant reaction online, Obama issued a follow-up statement on Instagram, explaining that his earlier comments were made in a lighthearted context. He wrote that he “was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round.”
Expanding on his perspective, he said, “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he said. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”
Area 51, a restricted US Air Force installation located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada, has long fueled speculation related to alien life. Despite decades of conspiracy theories linking it to extraterrestrial research, its officially acknowledged purpose remains the testing of aircraft.
During a conversation with American podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama responded to a question about extraterrestrial life by saying aliens “are real.” He added, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” in the episode released Saturday.
He also dismissed long-standing conspiracy narratives tied to a secretive military site, remarking, “They’re not being kept in Area 51; there’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” Obama said.
After his remarks generated significant reaction online, Obama issued a follow-up statement on Instagram, explaining that his earlier comments were made in a lighthearted context. He wrote that he “was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round.”
Expanding on his perspective, he said, “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he said. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”
Area 51, a restricted US Air Force installation located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada, has long fueled speculation related to alien life. Despite decades of conspiracy theories linking it to extraterrestrial research, its officially acknowledged purpose remains the testing of aircraft.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment