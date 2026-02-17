403
Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 Index Rises
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index concluded Monday at 14,339.30 points, marking a day-on-day increase of 1.12%.
Kicking off the week at 14,269.21 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 158.61 points compared to Friday's closing figure. The index touched a daily low of 14,207.98 points and reached a peak of 14,433.15 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 hovered around 14.18 trillion Turkish liras ($325.6 billion), with the trading volume amounting to 216 billion liras ($4.95 billion). On the trading day, 81 stocks advanced while 17 declined relative to the prior session.
In commodities, gold was priced at $4,978.70 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was trading at $67.85 per barrel as of 6.45 pm local time (1545GMT).
Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar/Turkish lira at 43.7110, the euro/Turkish lira at 51.8450, and the British pound exchanging at 59.6170 liras.
