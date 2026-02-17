403
Zelensky Hits Back at U.S. Territory Concessions Demand
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Washington has pressed Kyiv to surrender territorial claims over Russian-occupied land in exchange for security guarantees — a sequence he flatly rejected, insisting protections must come first.
"Our American friends are preparing security guarantees. But they said: first this exchange of territories, or something like that, and then security guarantees," he said. "I believe security guarantees must come first."
Zelenskyy acknowledged Ukraine remains open to compromise, but drew a firm line against any arrangement that would cede sovereign land to Moscow.
"What compromise are we willing to make? Not one that will give Russia the opportunity to quickly recover and come again and occupy us," he said.
The Ukrainian president pointed to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as a cautionary precedent — an agreement under which Kyiv surrendered the Soviet-era nuclear arsenal stationed on its soil following the collapse of the USSR, in return for guarantees that ultimately went unenforced.
"We gave up our nuclear and other weapons. Many planes – dozens. We gave them up and received guarantees of security, sovereignty and independence," he said. "In the end, we have none of those weapons, and we have no security guarantees. No one protected our independence."
Zelenskyy stressed that any new security framework would only become binding following a congressional vote — and argued that condition should ease American hesitation.
"So what's to be afraid of? I don't understand. We can sign a document with leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a strong signal to people: America will help and support, and the Europeans will stand with you if Russia comes again," he said. "And then you can talk to the Ukrainians about what they are ready for."
