Netanyahu Says Any Iran Nuclear Deal Must End Uranium Enrichment
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any agreement with Iran on its nuclear program must eliminate Tehran’s ability to enrich uranium, as stated by reports.
His comments came ahead of a second round of indirect US-Iran talks scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, following initial discussions in Oman earlier this month. The renewed diplomatic effort follows joint Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year, intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons—an ambition it denies.
Speaking at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Sunday, Netanyahu expressed doubt about the prospects of a deal but outlined three key requirements.
“The first is that all enriched material has to leave Iran,” he stated. “There should be no enrichment capability – not stopping the enrichment process, but dismantling the equipment and the infrastructure that allows [them] to enrich.”
He also emphasized that any agreement must address Iran’s ballistic missile program.
Netanyahu said he conveyed these demands to US President Donald Trump during a meeting last Wednesday.
Trump later told reporters that no “definitive” agreement had been reached but that he had “insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated.”
In recent weeks, the US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, with Trump warning of further attacks unless Iran agrees to a deal covering both nuclear and missile programs. Last week, he raised the possibility of regime change and announced the deployment of a second carrier strike group, with reports suggesting US forces are preparing for a prolonged multi-week operation if negotiations fail.
