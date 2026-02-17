Argo Appoints Nanomaterials Engineer To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) (“Argo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean McAlpine to the Board of Directors. Sean McAlpine, P.Eng., is nanomaterials engineer and technology executive with extensive experience in the development and scale-up of advanced particulate materials for industrial applications. Mr. McAlpine holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management and is the Chief Technology Officer of a nanocellulose company focused on translating nanoparticle science into commercially viable products. His work has spanned research, process development, and early-market deployment, and he is the author of multiple patents related to advanced materials processing and applications.

Mr. McAlpine brings to the Company deep practical expertise in nanoparticle behavior, product development, and the transition from laboratory validation to real-world performance. He has worked closely with customers, partners, and manufacturing teams to identify technically robust and economically scalable solutions. At Argo Graphene Solutions, he will support product development and commercialization efforts by providing independent technical oversight and guidance on scaling advanced materials for infrastructure applications.

Scott Smale, CEO of the Company, stated,“We are delighted to have an individual of Sean's calibre join the Argo team. His experience and talent will be an invaluable asset to moving the Argo's portfolio of graphene products forward.”

Additionally, the Company announces that William J. Landry Jr. has resigned from his roles as a director. The Company thanks him for his contribution to Argo and wishes him a well and successful future.

Investor Relations Engagements

Argo has extended its agreement with Cayo Ventures GmbH (“Cayo”), as announced on July 31, 2025, on a month-to-month basis at a fee of CHF30,000 (Swiss Francs) per month, with the option to increase the monthly spend up to CHF60,000 for the provision of marketing services. Cayo is a marketing agency specializing in investor-focused digital advertising services. The Company and Cayo maintain an arm's-length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for services.

Additionally, Argo has engaged Evolve Creative Solutions Inc. (“Evolve”) (163-628 Kent Ave., Vancouver, BC, Canada, phone 604 368 5438, email: ...; contact Mike Bleakley) on a month-to-month basis at a fee of CDN$25,000 per month for website development, digital marketing, and IT support services. Evolve is a boutique advertising agency specializing in marketing and digital solutions. The Company and Evolve maintain an arm's-length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for services.

