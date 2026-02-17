403
Shooting at Rhode Island Ice Rink Causes Three Deaths
(MENAFN) A tragic shooting unfolded Monday at an indoor skating facility in the state of Rhode Island, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including the alleged gunman, authorities reported.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves addressed members of the press, stating, "We have confirmed that the suspect is now deceased. Also, there are two victims that have also been confirmed deceased and then we have three victims that are still at the hospital in critical condition," Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told the reporters.
According to Goncalves, the attacker was born in 1969 and has been identified as Robert Dorgan. She noted that the individual also went by the name Roberta and used the surname Esposito.
Earlier statements from Goncalves indicated that the gunfire erupted during a boys' high school hockey match in Pawtucket. She described the incident as a "targeted event, that it may be a family dispute."
She further explained, "We can also tell you that a good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in this scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event earlier today," she added.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced that he is keeping a close watch on developments related to the incident.
In a recorded message, McKee expressed his sorrow, saying, "As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket," McKee said in a video message.
