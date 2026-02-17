President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Xi Jinping

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China,reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I have the pleasure of sincerely congratulating you, and through you, the friendly people of China.

This ancient holiday, a symbol of peace and harmony and a representation of renewal, hope, and gratefulness to nature, in its essence celebrates mutual understanding, friendship, and unity. I wish that the Chunjie, marking the arrival of the New Year according to the Chinese calendar, brings your people a joyful spirit, prosperity, and abundance.

We are gratified by the continued deepening and enrichment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, built on a solid foundation. Undoubtedly, the intensity of our political dialogue and mutual understanding creates favorable conditions for the further rapid development and strengthening of these relations.

I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as our fruitful cooperation, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in line with the interests of our peoples, while our strategic partnership is further strengthened.

On the occasion of this holiday, I would like to once again extend to you my warmest congratulations, wishing you robust health, happiness, and success in important state duties, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China," the letter reads.