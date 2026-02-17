403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Partake “Indirectly” in Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Geneva
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will take an “indirect” role in the upcoming nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, scheduled to begin Tuesday in Geneva.
"I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important," Trump told reporters while en route to Washington. "We'll see what can happen," he added when asked about expectations for the second round of the indirect negotiations.
The discussions are set to start Tuesday morning at the Embassy of Oman in Geneva under Omani mediation. Trump described Iran as “a very tough” negotiator but criticized its approach, saying, "But I would say they are bad negotiators, as we could have had a deal instead of sending out B-2s to knock out their nuclear potential. We had to send the B-2s. I hope they are going to be more reasonable," referring to US stealth bombers that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities during the June 2025 escalation of the Iran–Israel conflict.
Trump reiterated that Iran seeks a deal: "I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal."
The resumption of indirect US-Iran nuclear diplomacy began in Muscat on Feb. 6, nearly eight months after a suspension triggered by an Israeli attack on Iran that sparked a 12-day war. Both sides described the previous round of talks as positive, despite rising tensions caused by a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Key sticking points include uranium enrichment. Iran insists that Western economic sanctions be lifted in exchange for limiting nuclear activities, while the US demands a complete halt to enrichment and the transfer of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad. Washington has also sought to expand negotiations to cover Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional support for armed groups, but Tehran has maintained that discussions will focus solely on its nuclear program.
"I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important," Trump told reporters while en route to Washington. "We'll see what can happen," he added when asked about expectations for the second round of the indirect negotiations.
The discussions are set to start Tuesday morning at the Embassy of Oman in Geneva under Omani mediation. Trump described Iran as “a very tough” negotiator but criticized its approach, saying, "But I would say they are bad negotiators, as we could have had a deal instead of sending out B-2s to knock out their nuclear potential. We had to send the B-2s. I hope they are going to be more reasonable," referring to US stealth bombers that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities during the June 2025 escalation of the Iran–Israel conflict.
Trump reiterated that Iran seeks a deal: "I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal. They want to make a deal."
The resumption of indirect US-Iran nuclear diplomacy began in Muscat on Feb. 6, nearly eight months after a suspension triggered by an Israeli attack on Iran that sparked a 12-day war. Both sides described the previous round of talks as positive, despite rising tensions caused by a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Key sticking points include uranium enrichment. Iran insists that Western economic sanctions be lifted in exchange for limiting nuclear activities, while the US demands a complete halt to enrichment and the transfer of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad. Washington has also sought to expand negotiations to cover Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional support for armed groups, but Tehran has maintained that discussions will focus solely on its nuclear program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment