Ooredoo Kuwait Strengthens Its Support for Digital Content Creation Through “51” Platform at KON Conference
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait – February 16, 2026
Ooredoo Kuwait announced its participation as a main strategic sponsor of the Kuwait Annual Content Creators Conference (KON), held on February 12–13. The event brought together content creators, digital platforms,leading brands, and industry experts from across the Arab world to discuss the future of Arabic content, its growth prospects, and long-term sustainability.
Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Can Kuwait Export a Regional Media Platform?”, Nouf Musaed Al-Mashaan, Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, noted that digital media platforms differ in their objectives, orientations, and business models. She emphasized that the 51 Platform stands out as an institutional national project dedicated to preserving and promoting Kuwait’s cultural and media identity.
Al-Mashaan explained that the platform’s strategy is built on continuity and sustainability rather than seasonal profitability or short-term reach. This long-term vision, she said, prompted Ooredoo Kuwait to enter the competitive bidding process and partner with the Ministry of Information Kuwait to establish and develop the national initiative.
“Through 51, we aim to build a national media platform that goes beyond local borders to reach Arab audiences,” Al-Mashaan stated. “It reflects Kuwait’s media identity and strengthens its regional digital presence.” She highlighted Kuwait’s longstanding media legacy, dating back to the 1950s with the launch of radio and later television broadcasting, noting that the country once again renews this national success through a digital platform targeting the wider region.
Al-Mashaan described the partnership as an advanced model of public-private integration. Ooredoo Kuwait contributes its technological resources, digital infrastructure, and expertise in digital transformation, while the Ministry of Information brings decades of cultural heritage, institutional knowledge, and media experience spanning over 50 years.
On measuring success, Al-Mashaan explained that 51 does not rely on seasonal viewership spikes, as some commercially driven platforms do. Instead, it focuses on sustainable, cumulative audience growth and continuous engagement.
“51 is not merely a broadcasting channel,” she added. “It is a window through which Kuwait connects with the Arab world; conveying knowledge, cultural heritage, and a national identity that transcends borders. That is why we approach it through a precise strategic framework, supported by continuous coordination with the Ministry of Information at the highest levels.”
She stressed that the partnership between Ooredoo and the Ministry goes beyond a conventional commercial relationship. It represents a genuine collaboration in a national project, with complementary roles: the Ministry leading on content and media messaging, and Ooredoo providing digital capabilities including live television and radio streaming, digital archive management, and future plans to integrate artificial intelligence technologies.
Al-Mashaan noted that the success of this model lies in balancing institutional discipline within the governmental framework and the operational flexibility of the private sector. She revealed that several Arab countries have begun inquiring about the platform’s experience, reflecting the success of the Kuwaiti model.
Through its strategic sponsorship of KON and its spotlight on the 51 platform, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to empowering national talent and strengthening the digital infrastructure supporting modern media.
The company aims to solidify Kuwait’s position as a leading regional hub in digital content creation.
This participation aligns with Ooredoo Kuwait’s broader strategy to support the creative ecosystem and empower content creators through advanced technological solutions and digital platforms that meet the aspirations of the new generation, contributing to a sustainable digital economy in line with” Kuwait Vision 2035”.
