403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Epstein Aids AI Scientist Ben Goertzel in Obtaining Hong Kong Grants
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein provided financial support to artificial intelligence researcher Ben Goertzel, assisting him in obtaining at least HK$8.9 million (around $1.14 million) in grants from the Hong Kong government.
Emails released by the US Department of Justice reportedly show that Epstein committed at least $113,000 over five years to Goertzel’s open-source AI initiative. This funding helped Goertzel satisfy eligibility requirements for public research grants in Hong Kong.
Goertzel, an American computer scientist known for promoting artificial general intelligence, worked in Hong Kong during the 2010s as chief scientist at Hanson Robotics, the firm behind the humanoid robot Sophia. He also participated in AI research projects at Hong Kong Polytechnic University before returning to the US while maintaining permanent residency in Hong Kong.
According to reports, Goertzel’s relationship with Epstein dates back to 2001, when Epstein funded a research fellowship. Between 2010 and 2015, Epstein reportedly funneled at least $113,000 through the US non-profit Humanity+, which was then transferred to Novamente, owned by Goertzel. This arrangement enabled Novamente to serve as the required “industry sponsor” for projects applying to Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Fund.
Under the fund’s regulations, companies must provide 10% of total project costs via industry sponsors to qualify for government support, with the remaining funding supplied by public resources.
Emails released by the US Department of Justice reportedly show that Epstein committed at least $113,000 over five years to Goertzel’s open-source AI initiative. This funding helped Goertzel satisfy eligibility requirements for public research grants in Hong Kong.
Goertzel, an American computer scientist known for promoting artificial general intelligence, worked in Hong Kong during the 2010s as chief scientist at Hanson Robotics, the firm behind the humanoid robot Sophia. He also participated in AI research projects at Hong Kong Polytechnic University before returning to the US while maintaining permanent residency in Hong Kong.
According to reports, Goertzel’s relationship with Epstein dates back to 2001, when Epstein funded a research fellowship. Between 2010 and 2015, Epstein reportedly funneled at least $113,000 through the US non-profit Humanity+, which was then transferred to Novamente, owned by Goertzel. This arrangement enabled Novamente to serve as the required “industry sponsor” for projects applying to Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Fund.
Under the fund’s regulations, companies must provide 10% of total project costs via industry sponsors to qualify for government support, with the remaining funding supplied by public resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment