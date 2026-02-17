The Insurance School Of Tampa Bay Introduces More Innovative Tools For Pre-Licensing Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay announces the launch of two innovative tools designed to help pre-licensing students pass Florida insurance exams more efficiently. Additionally, the school is expanding its scheduling options and office hours to better accommodate the busy lives of its students. The initiative includes Concept Clips, a study prescription program, and an AI-assisted study companion developed in partnership with Ziggy.

Key Enhancements

1) Concept Clips

. Introduced in November 2025, Concept Clips are concise, high-impact video segments that break down difficult or intricate insurance concepts.

. Purpose: to make complex insurance topics easier to understand, retain, and apply.

2) Study Prescriptions

. A new study prescription program guides students after they complete all videos, unit exams, and the final exam.

. The prescriptions help students focus on the exact items they need to review, in consultation with instructors during office hours.

. Pilot testing showed highly effective results, with students reporting clearer paths to exam readiness.

3) AI-Assisted Study Companion (Partner: Ziggy)

. After exams are completed, Ziggy compiles a prioritized list of study items for the student to review with their instructor, formatted as a check-off list.

. The study prescription highlights the items illustrated in the prescription so students are better prepared to pass the Florida state exams.

Scheduling and Class Formats

. Our programs are self-paced and branded as“program learning,” enabling students to tailor a study schedule to fit their busy lives.

. Effective January 31st, all students will participate in an orientation with their instructor to set a personalized study schedule.

. Office hours have been expanded to accommodate the growing number of students. As Christopher P. Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI notes:

“Over the years, I've taught insurance at several institutions before purchasing the Insurance School of Southwest Florida and rebranding it to the Insurance School of Tampa Bay. In many schools, once a student passes the final exam, they're essentially left to figure things out on their own. Here, we require students to review their study prescription with an instructor before they take their State Exam. The results have been outstanding.”

.. Dedicated days for specific license tracks:

- Tuesdays: 2044 (Personal Lines Property & Casualty) license and 220 (General Lines Property & Casualty) license

- Wednesdays: 215 (Life, Health, and Variable Annuities) and 214 (Life and Variable Annuities)

- Monday evenings: 240 Health-Only license track

.. Instructors will continue to provide weekly one-on-one or small-group meetings for unit review, exam preparation, and progress checks.

.. Office hours remain a critical component for reviewing unit exams and preparing for state exams.

About the Program

.. The school combines a self-guided learning approach with structured instructor support.

.. The new tools-Concept Clips, study prescriptions, and the Ziggy AI companion-are designed to enhance comprehension, focus study efforts, and increase pass rates on Florida insurance exams.

About the Insurance School of Tampa Bay

.. The Insurance School of Tampa Bay provides comprehensive pre-licensing education for Florida insurance professionals, combining self-paced online resources with personalized instructor support to ensure students are prepared for state exams and successful in their careers.

