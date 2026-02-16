Mike Shperling's Skygen.AI Unveils Multi-Tier Security Architecture For Autonomous AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rapid AI market consolidation and intensified focus on execution-layer security, Skygen has introduced a new architecture designed to solve the industry's primary dilemma: providing high-performance automation while allowing users to define their own security boundaries.

A Paradigm Shift: Security-Defined Autonomy

Unlike rigid AI tools, Skygen offers a flexible agent model with multiple security tiers. Users can choose how their autonomous agent interacts with digital environments-ranging from restricted access within specific applications to full Computer Use mode, where the agent operates the entire desktop interface.

"The problem isn't that AI isn't smart enough; it's that users are forced to choose between power and privacy. We've created an environment where you decide the level of access," said

Mike Shperling, Founder of

Technological Pillars:

Adaptive In-Context Learning: Moving away from static instruction models, Skygen agents learn during the interaction. They dynamically internalize the user's communication style and workflows, structuring this data in real-time to optimize every subsequent session.

Deep Autonomous Analysis (Deep Research): Skygen's deep search mode is engineered for long-term tasks requiring analysis of massive web-based datasets. The system outperforms current search-based AI tools in both depth and retrieval accuracy.

Performance in Real-World Scenarios: Focusing on the B2C segment has allowed the company to test the system across more than 40 use cases. One notable result involved an autonomous financial audit. "By auditing my email invoices and cloud subscriptions, the agent reduced my personal expenses by $3,000 in a single session," Shperling shared.

Zero-Trust Security Architecture

A key differentiator for Skygen is the use of isolated Virtual Machines (Sandboxes) for every workflow. By offering different modes of execution, Skygen ensures that sensitive data remains within a protected perimeter. This "least privilege" approach ensures that agents only access what is necessary for the task at hand.

This model ensures high performance over long durations by utilizing a step-summarization system, preventing context window overflow and maintaining focus during complex, multi-stage assignments.

About Skygen

Skygen is a technology company developing autonomous software agents for the mass market. Supported by $7 million in seed funding from MLVentures (investors in Looksery and AI Factory), the company focuses on building secure, high-speed tools for the automation of digital labor.

To learn more about please visit





Media Contact

Company Name: SkygenAI

Contact Person: Aleshon Hancharou

Contact Number: (346) 390-4476

Email:...

Country: United States

Website:

