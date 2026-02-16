Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Benjamin Miller

Benjamin Miller


2026-02-16 09:02:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in English and Writing, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Benjamin's teaching and research draws connections between rhetorical theory, Australian literary studies, theatre history and Indigenous studies. Benjamin's expertise teaching first-year writing and senior-level rhetorical theory units is built upon research into Aboriginal writing, early Australian theatre, hip-hop, and political oratory.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Writing and Rhetoric, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2010 University of New South Wales, PhD / English

The Conversation

MENAFN16022026000199003603ID1110749069



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search